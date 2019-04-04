ATLANTA (CBS46/AP) – Former Vice-President Joe Biden has been under increasing scrutiny in the past week over his interactions with women and others during his many campaigns. But he’s getting support from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
In a Twitter post, the Mayor called her interactions with Biden “genuine and endearing.”
Everyone’s experience is their own. As for mine, I found my introduction and interaction with @JoeBiden to be genuine and endearing. pic.twitter.com/O6tI1PbCP2— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 3, 2019
Biden has been under fire since Friday when former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine that Biden approached her from behind, touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head in 2014.
Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that three additional women had recounted uncomfortable encounters with Biden.
One of them, Vail Kohnert-Yount, said she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013 when she met Biden in the West Wing and, as they chatted, he put his hand on the back of her head and pressed his forehead to hers and called her a "pretty girl."
Biden, a former longtime U.S. senator from Delaware, first said in a statement that he did not recall the episode that Flores initially described in the magazine piece and then in subsequent weekend interviews.
In a video released Wednesday, Biden insisted that what he described as the compassion from where the affection comes will not change and again nodded to the steps he's taking toward running.
"But I'll always believe governing — life, for that matter — is about connecting, connecting with people," he said. "That won't change."
Biden also said that he would be more careful about his actions in the future.
"And I'll be much more mindful. That's my responsibility, my responsibility, and I'll meet it," Biden said.
And in so doing, Biden was tacitly acknowledging a nagging concern for some voters: that he cannot adapt.
"The idea that I can't adjust to the fact that personal space is important, more important than it's ever been, is just not thinkable," he said in closing. "I will. I will."
