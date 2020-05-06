ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s officially national nurses’ week, and while we all agree our medical personnel deserve the grandest applause, there is still one question people continue to debate. Was reopening Georgia the right choice?
“I want to personally thank the nurses and medical staff throughout Georgia,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
Governor Kemp ended his shelter in place order Friday. While many people bolted out of their homes.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “They didn’t get to the part that this is still a deadly virus and that you need to continue to social distance and wear a mask and I think that’s the shortcoming of this order.”
It’s no secret, Mayor Bottoms and the Governor are clearly on opposite ends of this debate. Wednesday, the mayor revealed she pushed the Governor for changes to his executive order.
“I had specifically asked about some tweaks and the governor is not in agreement with that,” Mayor Bottoms explained.
New research shows why Bottoms is so concerned. The study projected 4,913 deaths in Georgia by August 4, and warned that number could rise up to 12,000.
“People throughout the state whether you’re in a city or in the small town are feeling the effects of this virus. We will just continue to ask people to please stay home,” Mayor Bottoms said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.