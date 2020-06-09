ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has begun naming people to the city's newly created Use of Force Advisory Council.
The force was created through an Administrative Order issued after two Atlanta Police officers were fired, and four others placed on administrative duties, for a tasing incident involving Morehouse and Spelman College students.
“The gravity of this Advisory Council’s actions and recommendations—and their potential to fundamentally transform the relationship between law enforcement officials and those they serve—cannot be understated,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to every member for their partnership and commitment to bettering the Atlanta community. With peoples’ very lives at stake, I look forward to their recommendations and assistance in implementing needed reforms to the City’s Use of Force policies.”
The council is comprised of community members and other partners who will make policy and procedure recommendations to foster a better relationship between law enforcement and metro communities.
The Use of Force Advisory Council will be co-chaired Tiffany Roberts, community engagement & movement building counsel for the Southern Center for Human Rights; Jonathan Rapping, President and Founder of Gideon’s Promise; and Tharon Johnson, Founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting.
Additional members of the Advisory Council include:
- Rafiq Ahmad, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (Georgia Chapter)
- Rev. Kenney Alexander, Pastor, Antioch Baptist Church North
- Shar Bates, Radio / TV personality, My Vote is Hip Hop
- Maya Beatty, Youth and resident
- Nelson Boyce, Industry Director, Travel, Google
- J. Cannon Carr, Chief Investment Officer, and Portfolio Manager CornerCap Institutional
- Mawuli Davis, Founding Partner, Davis Bozeman Law Firm
- Johnathan Davis, Executive Director, Covenant Community
- Marissa Dodson, Southern Center for Human Rights
- Miguel Dominguez, Criminal Justice Progressive Agenda Working Group / Morgan and Morgan
- Juaun Durbin, Youth Organizer and Morehouse College Alumnus
- Michelle Falconer, Owner, Bailey and Hunter, LLC
- Maya Hadley, Youth and resident
- Jestin Johnson, City of Atlanta Deputy COO
- Alvin Kendall, Founder, Kendall Law Group
- Yonasda Lonewolf, Hip Hop 4 Foundation
- Bryant Marks, Professor of Psychology, Morehouse College
- Toni Michelle, Director, Solutions Not Punishment Collaboration (SnapCo)
- Suzie Ockleberry, Assistant Vice President, Attorney, AT&T
- Rashad Richey, Radio personality
- The Honorable Joyce Sheperd, Atlanta City Council
- Brian Spears, Attorney, G. Brian Spears, P.C.
- Lovette Karbo Thompson, Black Alliance
- Sean Williams, Cochran Firm
- Joycelyn Wilson, Assistant Professor of Hip Hop Studies and Digital Humanities, Georgia Tech
