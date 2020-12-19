Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was offered, and rejected, President-elect Biden's offer to head the Small Business Administration.
According to Axios, President-elect Biden spoke with Mayor Bottoms Tuesday after a campaign event for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, an event during which Biden spoke quite highly of the support he received from Atlanta's mayor.
Reportedly, Biden offered Lance Bottoms a role leading the SBA, described as a first step to even higher opportunities. Lance Bottoms ultimately declined, just as she had previously declined when spoken to about the potential role by one of President-elect Biden's advisors.
Among the Democratic Party, Mayor Bottoms has been viewed as one of the brightest up-and-coming stars. The move to decline a role heading up the SBA leaves a number of potential political pathways still open for her in the years to come.
