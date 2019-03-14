Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered her second 'State of the City' address at the Georgia World Congress Center Thursday morning and announced the creation of the city's first Department of Transportation.
Mayor Bottoms says the department will work to help repair and design city streets.
“These departments do a good job, but to do a great job they need to operate from the same playbook,” Mayor Bottoms said.
During the address, Mayor Bottoms talked about several other things, including some of the events that have taken place in the city in the past 14 months and the city's preparedness for each.
"Today, after 14 months in office, -- a Major League Soccer Championship, a Super Bowl and one knee surgery later -- I'm proud to say that Atlanta is a stronger city – and that the best is yet to come." - Mayor @KeishaBottoms #ATLSOTC pic.twitter.com/9SMmJ06Jw6— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 14, 2019
She talked about reaching the goal with her 'More than Mac' campaign with Kroger, which raised more than $37,000 to provide nearly 150,000 meals for those in need.
She then focused on her 'One Atlanta' campaign, discussing the drop in the crime rate in the city over the past year. Bottoms says violent crime in the city was down 15 percent and more than 1,500 guns were taken off the street.
She attributed the drop in crime to the recent increase in the average salary for a city police officer, who saw a 30 percent increase in pay.
"I also want to give special thanks to the women and men who serve this city on the front lines each and every day – our police officers, our firefighters, our corrections staff, our sanitation workers, and all employees of the City of Atlanta." - Mayor @KeishaBottoms #ATLSOTC pic.twitter.com/Tnsnqc4JvJ— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 14, 2019
Mayor Bottoms also talked about the city's 'Open Checkbook' which allows for more transparency for city residents, giving them access to information about expenditures.
She also talked about her commitment to affordable housing for residents.
"During our campaign, I pledged that we would leverage $1 billion dollars towards housing affordability. We have appointed Atlanta’s first Chief Housing Officer, to coordinate our ambitious efforts around affordable housing," said Bottoms." In our first year, with the help of our partners, already $100 million dollars in public funds have been invested to create thousands of units of affordable housing."
Mayor Bottoms says the project's goal is to produce and preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing within the city limits.
"During our campaign, I pledged that we would leverage $1 billion dollars towards housing affordability. We have appointed Atlanta’s first Chief Housing Officer, to coordinate our ambitious efforts around affordable housing." - Mayor @KeishaBottoms #ATLSOTC pic.twitter.com/EaKRrcbSAJ— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 14, 2019
She recognized Carolyn Jackson, a woman who has lived in her southwest Atlanta home for 42 years. Mayor Bottoms said of Mrs. Jackson: "She has not quit on Atlanta, and the City of Atlanta has not quit on her."
She also touched on the city's 'Fight the Blight' program, which has achieved "the city’s largest demolition of dilapidated structures in recent history."
Mayor Bottoms talked about the city's commitment to fixing roadways, saying "As of today, we have repaired 18,408 potholes during my term in office, that's 16,000 MORE than in all of 2017!"
Also discussed was Mayor Bottoms commitment to fight human trafficking. She says first responders have been trained and more than 10,000 volunteers are helping to recognize and report suspected human trafficking.
"We've also trained our first responders and more than 10,000 volunteers on ways to recognize and report suspected human trafficking." - Mayor @KeishaBottoms #ATLSOTC— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 14, 2019
In closing, Mayor Bottoms said, "In the belief of One Atlanta, we will continue to work to build a more affordable, a more resilient, and a more equitable city. Atlanta, I believe we can, and so we will. The best is yet to come!"
March 14, 2019
