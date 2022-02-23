ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced an initiative on Wednesday that will help churches and other places of worship turn unused space into affordable housing.
The Enterprise Community Partners announced $8.5 million in grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
$1.3 million will be dedicated to the metro Atlanta area and Enterprise will help 15 faith-based organizations in creating 1,000 affordable homes over the next five years.
