ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms doesn't think the state should be open for business.
In an exclusive one-on-one interview with CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer, the mayor says she disagrees with Governor Brian Kemp's decision to allow some businesses to reopen. "I think there are a number of things that we could have and perhaps should have done that would have been a little more considerate of where we are with this pandemic," she explains.
Now, the mayor is weighing her role in keeping Atlanta residents safe against Kemp's decision for Georgians. She says she's had conversations with the governor about a possible mask requirement in the city.
"He doesn't agree with that right now and shared some concerns based on what we've seen in other states in trying to enforce people to wear masks. We saw that a man was killed in Flint, Michigan, and we've seen pushback on people wearing masks and I do know that is one of his concerns," she says.
