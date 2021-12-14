ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens is in Washington, D.C., right now.
He is one of 10 newly-elected mayors who made the trip to meet with White House leadership and Cabinet members.
One of the biggest topics of the meeting is crime. Atlanta, like many other cities, is experiencing a rise in crime and Dickens wants to make sure it does not become the new norm.
Dickens also met with president to talk about infrastructure and Build Back Better plan.
