ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Friday marks just days away from the Atlanta mayoral runoff. Voters will head to the polls again to decide who should run the city. Only two names are left on the ticket: City Council President Felicia Moore and City Councilman Andre Dickens. With just days left in this contest every endorsement matters.
Dickens has kept a steady lead ahead of Moore for the number of endorsements, and now he's adding a big name to his list: current Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
She posted on Twitter Friday night, saying: "I’ve worked closely w/@andreforatlanta and his opponent, getting to know how each works on behalf of people across Atlanta. Andre has an extraordinary ability to inspire and bring our city together. I sincerely believe that he will be a mayor of whom my children can be proud."
Bottoms noticeably does not mention Moore's name, only referring to her as the "opponent."
"They have not had a great working relationship. so under no circumstance was the endorsement going to Felicia Moore," said Rashad Richey, CBS46 political analyst. "With bottoms endorsement, she has now opened up the door for more money to flow to the dickens camp in the final hour of the campaign."
Some may wonder for voters who don't like Bottoms -- will this negatively affect Dickens?
Richey says not likely.
"People are still warm to her, even if they disagree with some of her policies. so this is not a net negative," said Richey. "I'm sure the dickens team, they looked at this endorsement and said, 'Listen, when you calculate everything, this is positive for the campaign.'"
Dickens released a statement, saying: “I’ve worked with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the past eight years. We served together as colleagues on council and I also served as a citywide legislator during her term as mayor. In those roles, she has seen both my work and my will to improve our city, so it is an honor that she would lend her endorsement and public support to my campaign.”
CBS46 reached out to Moore's campaign team, who did not respond for comment.
