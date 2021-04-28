ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- COVID-19 may not get in the way of Atlanta’s summer outdoor events.
City Council is expected to vote on Monday to expand the city’s attendance limit.
Earlier this week, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order allowing organizations to submit permits for outdoor events under 10,000 people after May 15th.
Right now, any outdoor event with more than 2,000 people is prohibited. This new executive order would change that, allowing Atlanta to host some of its popular events.
The City plans to continue monitoring case data and will work with medical experts to make expansion calls accordingly.
This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear face masks outdoors. However, the CDC still advises the use of face masks at crowded, outdoor events like a live performance, parade, or sports event.
