ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Friday the extension of Administrative and Executive Orders for an additional 60 days in order to aid Atlanta residents and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the Mayor's office, the following stipulations apply to the Orders:
Administrative Order 2020-38 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the City’s right of way through October 31, 2020.
Administrative Order 2020-39 directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment through October 31, 2020.
Administrative Order 2020-40 directs the Chief Financial Officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through October 31, 2020.
Among the Orders, Executive Order 2020-131 was reissued instituting a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions through October 31, 2020 for properties subsidized by governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. These entities include the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.
