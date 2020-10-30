Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Friday an extension of Administrative and Executive Orders to help residents and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Executive Order will be extended for an additional sixty days through December 31.
One Administrative Order directs the Department of Watershed Management to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment through December 31, according to the press release.
The second Administrative Order prevents the Chief Financial Officer from imposing penalties against any individual or business for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline through December 31, 2020.
Another Executive Order was reissued instituting a 60-day moratorium on evictions through December 31, 2020, for properties subsidized by governmental agencies. These include properties under the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.
Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to mitigate impacts of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here.
