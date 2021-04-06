The city of Atlanta is fighting back against Georgia's new controversial voting law, the mayor announced new measures which claim to mitigate the impact of the new restrictions.
Early Tuesday was marked by All Star signage removal from Truist Park and the Braves confirming to CBS46 they were issuing refunds to season ticket holders upset by the game's relocation to Denver, Colorado.
But by the evening, new fallout had already mounted in the form a four-point plan issued by Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms.
Voting rights advocacy groups like The Urban League of Greater Atlanta immediately praised the new Administrative Order.
"Nobody wants to do this but when people don't listen when they are not fair, you have to take all the actions and extremes necessary to stand up for democracy," said CEO Nancy Flake Johnson.
Republican leaders call the voter suppression cries anything but 'standing up for democracy,' citing intimidation from the left.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed again on Tuesday, corporate CEOs should "stay out of politics." Adding, "It's not what you're designed for and don't be intimidated by the left by taking up causes that put you right in the middle of one of America's greatest political debates."
If Georgia is the center of the political universe, Mayor Bottoms' order suggests Atlanta is the core for electoral reform.
It's why the order directs the Chief Equity Officer to develop a plan which includes:
Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to provide training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting, in order that they may communicate this information to City residents.
Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to disseminate information to City residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.
Coordinating with the Operational Departments to include QR Codes or links to websites providing information regarding voter registration and absentee voting in water bills and other mailings.
Working with corporate and community partners to develop and implement Public Service Announcements and other communications to provide clarity on new voting related deadlines and timelines.
An effort some organizations hope to see only start with this city but goes beyond it.
"I encourage every elected official that cares about open access for elections to do the same," Johnson told CBS46.
The full Administrative Order document can be found here.
CBS46 reached out to the Gov. Brian Kemp's Office for comment, we have not yet heard back.
