Atlanta, GA (CBS46) In anticipation of World AIDS Day on December 1, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is hosting an event Friday that provides free HIV testing.
The event is taking place until 3 p.m. at the Atlanta City Hall's Old Council Chambers at 55 Trinity Avenue.
All testing will be done individually and confidentially.
World AIDS Day was established in 1988 and is dedicated to bringing awareness to the disease.
Find out more information here.
