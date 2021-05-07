ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Accompanied by her husband, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms faced dozens of news cameras Friday as she addressed all of Atlanta.
“The decision I have made after thoughtful prayer and consideration is not to seek another term as Mayor,” Bottoms said.
The Mayor said she first realized she may not seek a second term during her first year in office and admitted the last three years have not been at all what she scripted for the city.
“Three months into our term there was a biggest cyber-attack in the history of a municipality in America. A federal investigation that literally seemed to suck the air out of city hall into the previous administration,” Bottoms said.
Bottoms also released a video message touting her accomplishments of keeping the city running during the pandemic and her work on adding affordable housing in Atlanta.
“Leadership is sometimes about gracefully passing off the baton to the next person to carry it and finish what you started,” Bottoms said.
Critics consider her departure a result of surging crime and the reinstatement of APD Officer Garrett Rolfe who the city fired without due process following the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
“I disagree with the ruling. Our position has been steadfast that we followed the procedures that needed to be followed under those emergency circumstances. The board disagreed which was their right to disagree, but if I had it to do over again, I’d do it the same way,” Bottoms said.
The Mayor said she is not leaving office for fear of losing the election. She said she's polling at 70% favorability and if the election were held today, she would win without a runoff. Bottoms said it's a faith-based decision and what's best for the city. She did say she would reimburse all donors who have contributed to her once reelection campaign.
