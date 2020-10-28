ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press briefing Wednesday to address key issues affecting the city.
Among the issues Mayor Bottoms discussed with the media was the uptick in crime around Atlanta since just before the pandemic began, something she wanted to highlight as October is Crime Prevention Month.
Violent crime has been on the rise, with the murder rate reported as higher than has been seen in recent years. The Mayor said that she and her staff are working to get a handle on this trend.
Mayor Bottoms also touched on the prevalent street racing problems the city has seen over recent months, asking for the public to help police by notifying them when they see crowds or racing activity.
As protests have continued across the country, the Mayor touched on the impact to local police morale. While the city saw some officers leave recently, a recent 30 percent pay increase seemed to have quelled such departures. Mayor Bottoms noted that the administration is working with public safety personnel to let them know they are valued.
Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also spoke on the topics of increased crime in the city, noting that July saw the highest number of homicides with 23. Chief Bryant also said that the city was working with other cities and the state to come up with ideas and technologies to better address street racing problems.
With Election Day fast approaching, Mayor Bottoms and Chief Bryant took time to discuss plans for the aftermath. While there is hope that any potential protests will be peaceful, the city will have operation centers on standby for a response. Chief Bryant said there were no threats as of this time. Mayor Bottoms, who has been vocal about her support for former Vice President Joe Biden, said that this election is all about turnout, and that voters should not take things for granted as they may have in 2016.
