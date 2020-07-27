Atlanta Mayor hosts inaugural virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time ever, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host the Mayor’s Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair July 30.
This virtual fair is a historic initiative by Mayor Bottoms that will ensure LGBTQ Atlantans have access to employment opportunities across government, for-profit and nonprofit sectors.
“Many Atlantans, among them our LGBTQ residents, have been heavily impacted by the disruptive effects of COVID-19 on businesses and their ability to retain employees. Thank you to the companies that have stepped up to ensure members of our communities who are often left behind, are connected to vital resources through this Opportunity Fair.”
The event will feature live video interviews with some of Atlanta’s foremost employers, as well as complimentary resume building services and resources specific to the needs of the LGBTQ community.
Confirmed employers include Amazon, Comcast, UPS, Bank of America, and the City of Atlanta. Participating employers will offer interviews for over 1,100 jobs, at a variety of levels.
Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the pre-fair resources including workshops and webinars. The Mayor’s Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair is accessible via computer and smartphone and is open to all.
The Mayor’s Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair will take place on Thursday, July 30, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
To register, click here. For more information, click here.
