ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order Tuesday calling for a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days effective immediately.
“Social distancing, home confinement and self-quarantines are critical in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The ability for Atlanta residents to remain in their homes is a key component of our collective community efforts to prevent further exposure and spread of this virus. As Mayor, I am calling on our partners to bolster our collective efforts and ensure housing stability for residents.”
Mayor Bottoms instructed the entities subject to the order not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent. In addition, they’re ordered not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities.
Click here to view Mayor Bottoms' Executive Order.
