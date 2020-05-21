ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the city's five-part reopening plan, after conferring with the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta.
According to Mayor Bottoms, the reopening phases are based on milestone metrics and recent data, not arbitrary dates. The city will shift into Phase 2 as soon as next week if new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.
Phase 2, which will be referred to as the "easing" phase, will involve allowing private, small groups of 10 or fewer people to gather within social distancing requirements.
Alongside the phased plan, the City has created the COVID-19 Atlanta Reopening Dashboard, which will give the public access to the metrics the City is using to track phase 2's progress.
Atlantans can also visit ATLStrong.org, which now features the John Hopkins University COVID-19 Data Tracker.
According to officials, Phase 2 does not include reopening the City or City Hall.
