As controversy continues to swirl around the new Georgia voting law signed by Governor Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order ensuring every Atlanta resident has the right to vote.
In the order, Mayor Bottoms directs the City's Chief Equity Officer to take a number of actions aimed at mitigating the impact from Senate Bill 202 and it's many restrictions.
“The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents—particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not—expand access to our right to vote.”
During the 2020 elections, Mayor Bottoms worked to make it easier for Atlantans to exercise their voting rights, even allowing city employees to take off between two to four hours to vote.
Under the new order, the Chief Equity Officer will develop a plan, as allowable within the City’s authority, that expands ballot box access. The plan will include, among other things:
- Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to provide training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting, in order that they may communicate this information to City residents.
- Coordinating with ATL311 and the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services to disseminate information to City residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.
- Coordinating with the Operational Departments to include QR Codes or links to websites providing information regarding voter registration and absentee voting in water bills and other mailings.
- Working with corporate and community partners to develop and implement Public Service Announcements and other communications to provide clarity on new voting related deadlines and timelines.
The full text of Mayor Bottoms' executive order can be read here.
