ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a moratorium to halt new construction projects in a major development area of the city.
Mayor Bottoms’ executive order directs city agencies to "refuse to accept new applications for rezoning, building permits for new construction, and lot consolidations for non-public projects” in the neighborhoods surrounding Westside Park to address rapid gentrification occurring in the area, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
“A key pillar to the Administration’s comprehensive affordable housing plan is ensuring long-term residents are not priced out of the neighborhoods they have built,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We know that every permit triggers some form of change in these communities, and it is of the utmost importance that development is carried out in a deliberate, fair and thoughtful manner.”
The ordinance will expire in 180 days, and will not impact existing building permits or building permits required for emergency work.
During the moratorium, Mayor Bottoms’ office announced city departments will engage in a “robust community planning effort”.
Additionally, the executive order requests the following:
Request that the Department of City Planning identify the Immediate Impact Area which is being most affected by the development of the Westside Park;
Develop an Equitable Development Framework for the Immediate Impact Area;
Re-engage the Westside Park and other Beltline parks in the Immediate Impact Area;
Align activities in the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan;
Develop a Westside Park Transportation Plan in alignment with the One Atlanta Strategic Transportation plan;
Identify city or other public agency-controlled land located in the immediate impact area.
To view a list of communities impacted by the moratorium, please click:https://bit.ly/37ELRiy
To read the executive order in its entirety, please click: https://bit.ly/2SRDo6q
