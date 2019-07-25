ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order prohibiting the issuance of additional scooter permits on Thursday.
Bottoms cited concerns with public safety and the long-term impact of scooters on the city’s infrastructure. The mayor said in a statement:
Across the nation, municipalities are dealing with the sudden and unforeseen impact these devices have had on our communities. While some municipalities have banned the devices altogether, the City of Atlanta acted in good faith to work with the private sector to explore innovative solutions to ease existing commuting strains. However, as Atlanta has seen three scooter related deaths, this complex issue requires a more thorough and robust dialogue.
The executive action will not affect companies with existing permits.
