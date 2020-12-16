Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Administrative Order Wednesday to streamline the city's response to nuisance properties or activities that are considered to be a threat to the public.
Mayor Bottoms' latest order is the latest in a line of actions meant to address and curtail the recent rise of violent crime in Atlanta, a problem many other large cities throughout the country have contended with.
“Addressing crime in Atlanta is a top priority for our Administration and requires a holistic approach—one that removes opportunity for crime before it occurs,” said Mayor Bottoms.
“This Order will streamline our ability to address nuisance properties by ensuring the appropriate stakeholders are engaged and are empowered to act on this issue," she added.
According to city officials, the order establishes a cross-departmental working group to streamline the City’s response to nuisance properties or activities that are a threat to the public health, welfare and safety, and that may contribute to the commission of violent crimes.
In recent months, Mayor Bottoms and the Atlanta Police Foundation broke ground to create a new learning and community center, filled with state-of-the-art technologies to offer specialized services to local youth. The center will also provide local youth with an opportunity to have positive interactions with police officers.
Mayor Bottoms also ordered that all of the cameras integrated into Atlanta's Video Integration Center (VIC) be fully assessed for proper operation, location, and coverage.
The Administrative Order will build upon the second phase of the Mayor's Fix-It Atlanta and Operation Clean Sweep initiatives, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors to the city through beautification efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.