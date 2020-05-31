ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order Sunday putting another curfew in place from 9 p.m. Monday to sunrise Tuesday morning.
It's the third straight night the city of Atlanta has been under a 9 p.m. curfew after peaceful protests descended into chaos Friday night that saw fires, windows smashed, and looting across parts of downtown Atlanta and into the Buckhead neighborhood.
