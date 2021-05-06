ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With reports coming out that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms may not run for re-election, sources have told CBS46 that the forthcoming announcement is true.
According to sources, Mayor Bottoms will carry out the rest of her current term, set to end in November, but will not seek re-election.
Many contenders have already come out as potential candidates for Mayor, including current City Council President Felicia Moore, who could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
CBS46 spoke with political analyst Rashad Richey, who mentioned that crime rates in the city could have led to Mayor Bottoms' decision. Richey says expect the flood gates to open for new contenders in the Mayor’s race, including Atlanta city council members Antonio Brown, Amir R. Farokhi and Andre Dickens.
The Mayor will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 10 a.m. Stay with CBS46 News for more details on this story as they become available.
https://t.co/4yHFpvnVre pic.twitter.com/b7IJEIyojq— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 7, 2021
