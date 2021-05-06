Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not seek re-election.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pens a letter to Atlanta residents -- that despite her love for her native city -- she will not seek re-election. Mayor Bottoms is expected to make a formal announcement Friday at 10 a.m.
In her letter, Mayor Bottoms wrote of her family's century of living in Atlanta and her love for the city. Her words went on to weaver the tribulations she faced, and the triumphs she has collected during her service to Atlanta. In the middle, she wrote of her decision made with her husband:
"As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor."
Mayor Bottoms term ends at the end of the year. Several people have tossed their hat into the Mayoral Race, including current City Council President Felicia Moore. CBS46 spoke with political analyst Rashad Richey, who mentioned that crime rates in the city could have led to Mayor Bottoms' decision. Richey says expect the flood gates to open for potential candidates, including Atlanta City Council members Antonio Brown, Amir R. Farokhi and Andre Dickens.
CBS46 plans to livestream Mayor Bottoms press conference starting at 10 a.m. at CBS46.com.
https://t.co/4yHFpvnVre pic.twitter.com/b7IJEIyojq— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 7, 2021
