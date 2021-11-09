ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has lifted the mandate she ordered over the summer requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Bottoms issued the executive order in late July when the Delta variant was causing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Since a peak in late August, cases have plummeted in metro Atlanta.
The announcement comes as more Georgians become eligible for the vaccine and booster shot, including, most recently, children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Monday night, Bottoms announced this on Twitter:
Atlanta is officially in the Green Zone for #COVID19. While it makes me personally anxious, I’ve always said we’d follow the science. Thus, we are lifting the city-wide mask mandate, but will continue to require masks in all City facilities. Please get vaccinated.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 8, 2021
Reactions to the lift were mixed. One Twitter user wrote:
This will prove to be a mistake and I plan to continue wearing a mask everywhere in the city.— Paul McMann (@MannAtlanta) November 8, 2021
Another wrote:
City-wide mask mandate? I haven't seen a business enforcing it in months.— That Guy In Atlanta (@DiyorioInTheATL) November 8, 2021
For the latest information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.