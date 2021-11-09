Atlanta mask mandate

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has lifted the mandate she ordered over the summer requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Bottoms issued the executive order in late July when the Delta variant was causing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since a peak in late August, cases have plummeted in metro Atlanta.

The announcement comes as more Georgians become eligible for the vaccine and booster shot, including, most recently, children between the ages of 5 and 11. 

