ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a list of members and partners who are part of the Anti-Violence Advisory Council Wednesday.
The council is set to review the city’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days, according to the press release.
The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 19.
Members of the council include:
- Sally Yates: Partner, King & Spalding Law Firm; Special Matters & Government Investigations (Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General
- Carol Tomé: Chief Executive Officer, UPS
- Randall Slaughter: (Retired) Fire Chief, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department
- Matthew Wesley Williams: President, The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)
- Dave Wilkinson: President & CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation
- JP Matzigkeit: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 8
- Andrea Boone: Atlanta City Councilmember, District 10
- Courtney Smith: President & LPC, Midtown Neighbors Association
- Dorthey Hurst: Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB); representing NPUs M-R.
- George Turner: Atlanta Hawks, (Retired) Police Chief, Atlanta Police Department
- Michael Langford: Regional Vice President Atlanta Community Involvement Center, WestCare Foundation
- Joycelyn Wilson, Ph.D.: Georgia Tech, (Hip Hop & Media Studies)
- Renata Turner: Presiding Judge, Fulton County Juvenile Court
- Deborah Scott: CEO, Georgia Stand Up
