ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on "The Daily Show" Monday night to talk about the decision to reopen what's been deemed to be 'non-essential' businesses in the state.
Show host Trevor Noah asked Mayor Lance Bottoms why she is against the decision and she first wanted to point out the working relationship that her and Governor Kemp have shared, crossing party lines to make the right decisions for the state but then said this is an instance where, "I hope I'm wrong and he's right. Because if he's wrong, people will die."
Mayor Lance Bottoms called the decision to reopen the state, "premature" and reiterated a previous comment she had made saying,"bowling alleys and movie theaters, there is nothing essential about those businesses."
She also said she understands the economics involved and that businesses are struggling but," we're balancing that and life, literally. We don't get to pick who gets infected and how serious their illness will be."
Later in the interview, Mayor Lance Bottoms says she wishes Governor Kemp would have left the decision to reopen up to local control and explained how Atlanta is a much larger metropolitan area than any other city in Georgia. "We are a major American city. We have the world's busiest airport. And it's not completely possible to separate and distance ourselves."
Mayor Bottoms also said the state will be a barometer for the U.S. in terms of opening businesses and restaurants. "We will know in the next two to four weeks if this social/health experiment was a brilliant idea or the worst possible thing that could have happened."
On April 24, some businesses in Georgia opened their doors for the first time in more than a month. On Monday, restaurants and theaters joined the list of companies that are now open to the public again, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world.
