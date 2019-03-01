Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Mary Norwood, the woman who lost the Atlanta mayoral race is accusing the winner, Keisha Lance Bottoms of not doing anything about what she calls a “crisis” in Buckhead.
Mayor Bottoms was in Buckhead Thursday night to speak with people who live there. Others in the meeting spoke up about crime in Buckhead and some let the mayor have it.
Mayor Bottoms and APD Chief Erika Shields explained they're working hard to combat that crime and the city is seeing results.
"When you're a victim of a crime, when your neighbor is a victim of a crime, you don't give a damn about my numbers,” said Chief Shields. “I have to measure the effectiveness of our tactics and the crime rate is the best way to do that. It doesn't mean we're satisfied. It doesn't mean we're done. It means, it's working."
Even with officials answering questions, providing updates and giving statistics, some residents say they're still not happy.
“This was more town hall, dog and pony show. We heard from all departments and crime questions were brought up but I don’t feel like any concrete solutions came out of this,” said Buckhead resident Missie Beach.
The city just released some new stats saying that year to year, there's actually been a 5-percent decrease in crime in Buckhead.
