ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Rodney Bryant will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to address the rise of COVID-19 and the "COVID Crime Wave."
This comes on the heels of the city reinstituting its citywide mask mandate, returning to phase 3 of its reopening plan, as well as the gruesome murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park.
On the COVID front, the mayor will also be joined by Dr. Carlos del Rio, Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and Executive Associate Dean for Emory at Grady.
The state of Georgia continues to lag behind the rest of the country when it comes to percent of population vaccinated, ranking 44th in the country.
CBS46 will have two crews at today's news conference and will have complete coverage on air and online throughout the day.
WHAT: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant and Dr. Carlos del Rio will hold a press conference on two public health epidemics: COVID-19 and the COVID Crime Wave.
Media is required to wear a mask and RSVP to atlmedia@atlantaga.gov.WHEN:
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Atlanta City Hall
2nd Floor Mural
55 Trinity Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
