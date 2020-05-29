Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins mayors from across the country to fight for more federal aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The panel of mayors will testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis via a video briefing. They will focus on what cities, including Atlanta, need in order to safely re-open.
The subcommittee is working on a plan that will help provide communities with access to testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment, with the help of input from the panel of mayors.
Many of the participants, including Mayor Bottoms, have also called for emergency relief to jump-start an economic recovery and avoid budget shortfalls.
