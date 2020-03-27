ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued an executive order for residents to shelter-in-place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
While restrictions are not being lifted, the City has clarified certain businesses deemed essential, according to officials.
The revised Order clarifies some exemptions as follows:
Adds an exemption for landscaping and print shops which had not been previously exempt; and clarifies that package stores, such as liquor stores and wine shops, bike shops, and the insurance industry are also exempt.
You can view the Executive Order below:
