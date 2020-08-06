ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta two months ago prompted protesters and politicians to demand police reform.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms established an advisory council to make recommendations on improving policing practices and released her guidance this week.
“It’s going to require that people be retrained in some cases and that they be fortified and reminded in others,” Bottoms said. “These orders will cover things such as the development of training and non-retaliation tactics and an officer’s duty to intervene when another officer uses unreasonable force.”
The Mayor issued administrative orders for the following reforms.
• Develop plan for officer training
• Improve community awareness
• Expand pre-arrest diversion program
• Provide public transparency to use of force trends
• Solicit community input on reimagining APD
• Create de-escalation requirements
• Discourage certain arrests
“We view this as a foundation and a building block and we continue to look forward to receiving the input from our communities,” Bottoms said.
It’s unclear how Atlanta Police will respond to the reforms considering more than 100 officers called out sick in the days after the District Attorney charged two men in blue in connection with the death of Rayshard Brooks.
“I don’t have concerns about hamstringing police. I think if anything it gives them a better guidance because that is something, we heard repeatedly that there was just confusion on what their abilities were to carry out their duties,” Bottoms said.
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment on these new reforms, but they have not responded.
