ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded on Wednesday to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's decision to file charges against the officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
Bottoms released this statement to CBS46:
It is my hope that justice will be served—not only for the family of Mr. Brooks, but for the victims and families of the other use of force cases waiting to be resolved by the District Attorney. My condolences and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Brooks, as well as the other families awaiting justice.
Former APD officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, faces 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. He was terminated shortly after the incident. Officer Devin Brosnan faces three charges including aggravated assault. Howard said Brosnan has become a State witness and will testify against his former partner, Garrett Rolfe.
