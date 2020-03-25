ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms offered some dire news on Tuesday, telling CBS46 that intensive care units across the city are at "full capacity."
The mayor made the announcement Tuesday during a phone interview with CBS46 News. The mayor says part of the problem is that the city is already down beds at Grady Hospital because of water damage.
"The feedback I received in talking with an emergency room doctor, this is just information he's provided to me, that while there are still beds available in our hospitals, that our ICU units across the city are at capacity," Mayor Lance Bottoms told CBS46 News. "This is why we have gone a step further in asking people to please, stay at home."
Mayor Lance Bottoms also adds that healthcare workers are also treating everyday medical emergencies as coronavirus cases stack up.
RELATED CONTENT:
Atlanta mayor announces two executive orders amid pandemic
Mayor mandates Atlantans stay at home for 14 days in fight against coronavirus
Atlanta mayor issues "Stay At Home" order to curb spread of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.