ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says there will not be a "Peach Drop" in downtown Atlanta this year.
Mayor Bottoms made the announcement while talking with radio host Ryan Cameron on Tuesday.
The event has taken place in the city for the past thirty years since its inception in 1989.
Mayor Bottoms says because the city doesn't own Underground Atlanta anymore, there's complications when it comes to hosting the event.
She also says city officials will reevaluate the location of the event and how it is planned.
