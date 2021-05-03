In the wake of multiple deadly shootings in the Metro Atlanta area, Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a news conference on public safety on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Bottom’s will be joined by Atlanta Police Department Police Chief Rodney Bryant.
Stay with CBS46 News to bring you the latest on the public safety news briefing.
