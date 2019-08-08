ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a letter urging immediate Senate action on gun safety legislation on Thursday.
The mayor said in a press release:
Public servants — from the local level to Washington — have an obligation to protect the lives of those we are entrusted to serve. We need strong leadership willing to take the necessary measures to prevent heinous, senseless acts of violence. If we are truly serious about preventing one more family from knowing the pain of losing someone to another gun tragedy, we need Congress to enact commonsense gun safety legislation immediately.
Bottoms joins 214 bipartisan mayors from across the nation in signing the letter from The United States Conference of Mayors.
