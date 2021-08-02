ATLANTA (CBS46) -- People who frequent Piedmont Park say they're unsettled by the fact that a violent killer is still on the run, five days after brutally stabbing Katie Janness and her dog near the front of the park last Wednesday.
"The fact that it happened so close to wear I live is sad," said Hyona Kim. " I think we would like to know or be updated on what’s going on," she continued.
Mayor Bottoms spoke out about the killing Monday after attending a panel on healthcare.
"I was horrified as were so many other people to see that this has happened in Piedmont Park," Bottoms said. "Thankfully we have the support of the FBI with this investigation, and I know this is a high priority for the Atlanta Police Department," she went on.
Atlanta Police will be giving an update on the case Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, people who walk and bike in the park say that they want better security and lighting.
"We live in a situation where we need more surveillance. We need more cameras," said Dru Castro who rides his bike daily in the park. "I hope whoever did this I hope they find them soon and bring them to justice," he added.
Despite some rumors that cameras weren't working near where the murder happened, Atlanta Police's spokesman says all APD cameras in the area were working properly at the time of the murder and they are continuing to review footage.
Mayor Bottoms warned the public against the feeding into the growing rumors surrounding the case that police have kept largely private as they continue to search for clues.
"I am also asking people just to be thoughtful about the rumors and spreading false information. It certainly doesn’t help us at all in this investigation and making any headway in who is responsible," Bottoms said.
