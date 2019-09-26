ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is taking steps to create safer streets in the city for bicyclists and scooter riders.
Mayor Lance Bottoms rolled out a $5 million plan to add safety measures to more than 20 miles of streets.
The plan includes tripling the number of bicycle lanes and adding safety enhancements to more than twenty roads.
The city provided some alarming statistics with the plan, saying pedestrian deaths from traffic collisions are twice the national average.
"I think when people see bike lanes they’re more apt to live a more condensed living situation. So, perhaps they’ll park those cars and get on bikes," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The plan will likely be rolled out in two phases.
The city also announced it will rewrite its scooter ordinance. Before any work begins, there will be community-input meetings.
