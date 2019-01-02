Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has high hopes for the city in 2019.
CBS46 spoke to the mayor at the annual Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta, where tens of thousands rang in the new year.
The mayor called the event "a great tradition for Atlanta families and a fun celebration for the city."
"This year has been a tough year for our city," Mayor Lance Bottoms told CBS46 News. "I mean, things have gone really well this year but we've had a lot of ups and downs including ransomware and so many other issues. "I'd like for us to just have sustained happiness and so that we can continue to do our jobs with joy and make sure that we are doing the best we can do the best that we can possibly do for all the people of the city of Atlanta."
Atlanta Police said the Peach Drop was a great practice run as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LIII on February 3.
