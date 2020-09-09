ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two months have passed since Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, her husband and one of their four children tested positive for coronavirus, yet the virus' effects continue to linger.
In July, Mayor Bottoms said she experienced mild symptoms and initially thought it was a case of allergies before testing positive. Her husband however experienced a low-grade fever and other symptoms.
Bottoms and her family have since tested negative, but in a revealing tweet she says her husband is still experiencing pain brought on by the illness.
"My husband began his day with an appointment for a MRI, scheduled because nearly two months after COVID, he still awakes with debilitating headaches," wrote the mayor on Wednesday.
My husband began his day with an appointment for a MRI, scheduled because nearly two months after COVID, he still awakes with debilitating headaches. This pandemic was purposely downplayed and nearly 190k lives have been lost and countless others are suffering the consequences.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) September 9, 2020
Throughout the pandemic Bottoms has urged Atlantans to get tested, practice social distancing, shelter in place as much as possible and to wear a masks when in public. At times her efforts to ensure safety guidelines were followed have been met with criticism, such as the time she issued a mask mandate, only to be undercut and then sued by Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp.
As seen in several states across the country, Georgia has struggled to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As of September 9, the state has accumulated 287,287 confirmed cases and 6,128 deaths. Nationally cases have soared past six million.
Mayor Bottoms pointed out the national death toll in her tweet.
"This pandemic was purposely downplayed and nearly 190k lives have been lost and countless others are suffering the consequences," she wrote. Her tweet comes on the heels of journalist Woodward alleging that President Donald Trump admitted to intentionally downplaying the threat of the virus.
"I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward on March 19, even as he had declared a national emergency over the virus days earlier. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."
Woodward documents the allegation his new book "Rage." Trump responded by calling the alleged recollection fake news.
For years Fake stories and investigations, then the phony Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, next Ukraine and the failed Impeachment, now the crummy Atlantic Magazine’s MADE UP STORY, and lastly, the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book. It never ends!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020
