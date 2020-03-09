ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she's supporting Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
The mayor attended services at the Dream Center Church in Decatur on Sunday and said Biden represents a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.
"I know that Vice-President Biden has taken our suggestions and incorporated them into his policies and that's important. Because oftentimes, elected officials in Washington are detached from what's really happening and what our needs are in our communities, but he has listened and that matters," said Lance Bottoms.
Georgia's primary is Tuesday, March 24.
