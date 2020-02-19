ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others are expected to announce the launch of the Bank On Atlanta Program today at city hall.
According to a press release from the city of Atlanta, the announcement will take place on the second floor at 10:30 a.m.
Bank On Atlanta is “a collaboration between financial institutions, community-based organizations and local government to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to be financially healthy by connecting them to safe, affordable, and certified banking accounts, officials reported. “
Also, according to its website, Bank On Atlanta offers classes and educational resources on home ownership and starting your own business.
A study conducted by the city in 2017 reported 7.5% of residents in Atlanta do not use a banking institution in any capacity.
The same study said 27.9% of Atlanta's citizens live in areas where there are not enough banks to meet the area’s demand.
For more information on Bank On Atlanta, click: https://bankon.atlantaga.gov/about-us/.
