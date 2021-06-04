ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta mayoral candidate Sharon Gay announced Friday that former police chief Cedric L. Alexander will be joining her mayoral campaign.
With over 40 years of experience in public safety, Alexander has served as the DeKalb County Georgia Public Safety Director and as a previous President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. He was also a member of President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
Throughout his career, Dr. Alexander has been pivotal in reforming troubled police departments and restoring trust between them and their communities, according to the press release.
