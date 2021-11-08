ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council member Andre Dickens will face Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore in the city’s mayoral runoff on Nov. 30.
“I’ve had a good week everybody,” Andre told supporters and reporters on Monday.
“We received 41 percent of the vote,” Moore told reporters not long after. “That is twice the number of both of the opponents that were closest in the race.”
Moore held a wide lead over her opponents in Tuesday’s general election but Dickens’ advancement to the runoff over former mayor Kasim Reed shows he can’t be counted out.
“As an engineer, I want to ensure that we have a city that’s run well but run well for everyone,” Dickens said.
On Monday, both candidates announced a slew of new endorsements and explained how they’ll campaign over the next three weeks.
“My message is going to be I’m day one ready,” Moore said. “And I’m going to talk about the things that are different and my breath of experience that my opponent quite frankly doesn’t have.”
“I’m going to talk to the voters,” said Dickens. “I don’t have an opponent. I didn’t have an opponent when it was 14 of us. My opponent is joblessness. It’s homelessness. It’s hopelessness. It’s violence.”
Fulton County will have eight days of early voting for the runoff from November 17th to November 24th. Election leaders are in the process of selecting locations. There will also be several drop box sites, with locations to be determined.
