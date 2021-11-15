ATLANTA (CBS46) — We're just 15 days away from the Atlanta mayoral runoff and the candidates have very different ideas when it comes to Atlanta's police department.
Felicia Moore announced today that if she is elected, she will immediately start re-interviewing for APD command staff. She says an interim chief would be put in place while searching the nation for a new leaders.
Moore also wants to establish an anonymous hotline for police officers to report bad conduct by other police officers.
Andre Dickens said the opposite. He wants to give the APD police chief a 100-day contract and then re-evaluate from there.
The runoff is happening Nov. 30. CBS46 will host a debate at 7 p.m. Thursday between the two candidates.
