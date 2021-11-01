ATLANTA (CBS46) — The campaign trail for mayor of Atlanta is heating up. Supporters of Felicia Moore campaigned around the city Monday, less than 24-hours before voter’s head to the polls.
“We are going to be on every corner and everywhere all over this city north, south, east and west. I want to unify this city so we're going to make sure we're taking this message. We're going to be blitzing this city getting people energized and getting them out to vote,” Moore said.
Meanwhile, Kasim Reed spent his final hours on the trail presenting a solution for the families affected by flooding in Peoplestown. It’s a problem stemming from severe floods which overwhelmed the drainage system in the area.
“So, what I decided was the people of Peoplestown were going to have it as good as the folks in Midtown. That was the decision,” Reed said.
And Andre Dickens decided he will spend election eve hosting a prayer vigil with several faith leaders for what he says is the soul of Atlanta.
SPECIAL REPORT: Race for mayor of Atlanta
“We have to deal with COVID, this crime wave, we have to deal with poverty, homelessness and the point of prayer is so important to invite all of the tools that are in our tool kit to come together,” Dickens said.
Voters will likely have crime prevention top of mind when they cast their votes on Tuesday. Almost all of the major candidates want to hire a new police chief and more officers. Reed wants to hire 750. Dickens 250 in his first year and Moore promised 200 officers within her first 100 days.
“We’re all paying very dearly for the services that we’re not getting. And I want to get that done. I want to get something done for the city of Atlanta. We all love this city and it’s time for us to embrace it and go for new leadership that can move us forward,” Moore said.
Polls open on Election Day at 7 a.m. Be sure to watch CBS46 on air and on-line for complete election results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.