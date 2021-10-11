ATLANTA (CBS46) — With just more than three weeks until voters across the city will elect a new mayor, candidates will take part in a forum focused exclusively on education.
Atlanta Public Schools will host the forum Monday night at 6 p.m. at the APS Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership. A panel of six APS students will ask questions of the candidates.
Five candidates have been invited to the event, with Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens and Sharon Gay confirmed to appear. Kasim Reed, who was initially confirmed to appear, has decided to attend a different event, according to the district. and Felicia Moore has also been invited to take part.
You can watch the event live on the district's Facebook page or on CBS46's Facebook page.
